Seth ‘Big Red’ Stockton is state’s top rebounder; Harlan, Dawgs near top in other ‘Top 25’ lists

Despite a somewhat shortened season that was caused when the majority of the players were stricken with the flu, the Clinton County Bulldogs found themselves included on four “Top 20” lists as they entered the post-season play this week.

With regular season play having ended across the state this past weekend, Kentucky State High School Athletic Association statistics show that Bulldog Seth Stockton was the state’s leading rebounder after a 28 game regular season run.

Stockton, a 6’1” junior forward, led the state in rebounds after pulling down a chart topping 354 rebounds.

That total also saw Stockton finish the regular season run with a rebounding average of 12.6 per game.

Jackson Harlan, Clinton County’s hot shooting guard, was also included in two separate top 20 rankings at season’s end.

Harlan, a 6’5” junior guard, finished regular season play in seventh place in the state’s scoring leaders, after putting in 751 points for an average of 27 points per game.

In addition, Harlan was also included in the KHSAA’s Top 20 in the category of free throws made, holding down the 18th spot amongst the state’s top shooters from the charity stripe.

From the line, Harlan hit 167 our of 201 attempts.

As a team, Clinton County’s Bulldogs were ranked 14th in the category of leading rebounding teams, with 995 for an average of 35.5 rebounds per game.

Clinton County finished the regular season with a record of 17-11 as they entered post-season play this week in the 16th District Tournament being hosted by Clinton County High School.