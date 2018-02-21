Radio Auction has another good run

The Clinton County High School Basketball Booster Club / WANY Radio Auction filled the airwaves last Friday night as well as the cafeteria at the high school, where the annual fundraiser is headquartered.

At right, a photo taken during Friday night’s event, with Bulldogs Caleb Guffey and Chase Guffey, shown manning the telephones that were used to take bids during the auction.

Booster Club President Sheldon Harlan told the Clinton County News that preliminary figures indicated the event raised more than $7,300 in funds that will benefit the varsity basketball program at CCHS.