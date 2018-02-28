Paula Lee Mae West, 62, of Mint Hill, North Carolina, passed away Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Novant Health Matthews Medical Center. She was a native of Lancaster, Kentucky.

She is survived by her mother, Patsy Huelette Miller; her husband, Ron West; a son, Jordan and fiancee, Jessica Mayhew; a grandson, Parker; a sister, Roxanne Humphrey and husband David and mother-in-law, Kaye Honeycutt.

A celebration of life service was held Wednesday, February 28, at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel with final resting place in Sunset Memory Gardens. Arrangements were made through McEwen Funeral Service, Mint Hill, North Carolina. Online condolences may be made at www.ncenewminthillchapel.com.