June (Miller) Upchurch, 86, Albany, passed away Sunday, February 11, 2018 at The Neighborhood Nursing Facility in Somerset, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Obie and Bonnie (Ferguson) Miller, wife of the late Jimmy Foxx Upchurch, Sr. and was also preceded in death by a brother, Bill Miller and her in-laws, W.H. and Stella (Lyons) Upchurch.

She is survived by two sons, Jimmy Foxx Upchurch, Jr. and Joseph Miller Upchurch, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; three sisters, Geneva Thomas, Albany; Joanna Pitman, Louisville, Kentucky; Linda Bussabarger, Corydon, Indiana; also several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Thursday, February 15, 2018 at Cambpell-New Funeral Home with pastors Jim England and Larry Brown officiating. Final resting place in Memorial Hill Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany. Online condolences may be made at www.campbell-new.com.