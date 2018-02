Thurman-Walters to wed

Ashley Thurman and Trenton Walters are pleased to announce their upcoming marriage on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Ashleigh is the daughter of Jamie Thurman and Crystal Thurman of Albany. Trenton is the son of Sheldon Walters and Becky York of Monticello.

The ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. at Concord United Methodist Church. No formal invitations will be sent. All friends and family are invited to attend.