Park board will hire part-time director

The Clinton County Park/Recreation Board, meeting in regular session last Thursday, February 22 with eight members present, voted to advertise for a recreation director position to begin in March and run through September of this year.

Mountain View Park has been without a full-time park director since the retirement of Bobby Reneau last fall. The former park director was paid, with benefits, by the school district, one of three entities that help fund the park annually.

The park decided late last year that trying to find a full-time park director would not be financially feasible and earlier this year, decided to hire a second person on basically a part-time basis to help manage the recreation portion of operations during the busiest months of the season.

Michael Hood, who has been maintenance director at the park since last year, will continue in that part-time posistion.

The job description for the director is as follows: The individual will serve as Recreation Director for Mountain View Park from March-September, 2018. Pay rate is $12 per hour with no fringe benefits. Time requirements are for 80 hours per month for a total of 560 hours for the period. Monthly hours will be flexible depending on the needs of the park, with (the) expectation that more hours will be required March-June and fewer July-September. The park director’s immediate supervisor will be the elected chairperson of the Recreation/Park Board, whose members are appointed by the Clinton County school district, City (Council) of Albany and Clinton County Fiscal Court.

The board voted unanimously to approve the job description for the recreation director position and advertise to take resumes and/or letters of interest from persons seeking the position.

The full job description can be found in the Legal page section of this week’s Clinton County News.

Resumes and letters of intereset will be taken through March 8, with interviews of perspective applicants to take place between March 9-12 by the full board.

In other business during the meeting, the board approved the treasurer’s report, discussed the possible costs of trash hauling, which is estimated at about $200 per month during peak months and agreed to get two estimates for the repair of the park entrance sign.

The board also thanked Mike and Neely Conner for installing and setting up the batting cages that are now in use at the park and noted that middle school girls softball would begin play at the park in mid-March, with Little League opening day tentatively scheduled for April 14.

The park board will hold a special call meeting next Thursday, March 8 at 6 p.m. at the park to review resumes and letters of interest received for the recreation director position and the meeting is open to the general public, although a closed session may be required since personnel is on the agenda.

The next regular meeting of the park board is scheduled for March 29 at 6 p.m.