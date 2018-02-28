Matthews accepts plea in boat pursuit case

An Alpha, Kentucky man, Kyle Matthews, who faced multiple charges following a boat pursuit on Lake Cumberland last year and after having served almost eight months in jail, has entered a plea on charges in Russell County Circuit Court, according to a article published in the February 21 edition of the Wayne County Outlook.

The pursuit, which reportedly lasted over an hour, occurred on Lake Cumberland on June 24, 2017 and according to the published report, Matthews accepted an offer from Commonwealth’s Attorney Matthew Leveridge on February 13.

Documents filed in the Russell Circuit Clerk’s office show Matthews and his legal counsel agreed to the agreement, which recommended a sentence of three years, each on eight counts of wanton endangerment first degree (one involving a police officer) and three years on fleeing or evading police first degree, with no time on any remaining count.

According to court records, the three year sentences on the eight wanton endangerment charges are to run concurrent to one another, but consecutive to the fleeing and evading charge for a total of six years to serve.

Matthews will get credit for time served with the balance to be probated with supervision for five years. The plea offer also stipulates that Matthews is to purchase jump boxes for all six conservation officers stationed at Lake Cumberland.

Matthews was originally indicted by a Russell County Grand Jury on 17 counts, which included eight counts of wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, boating under the influence, operating a boat in a reckless manner, two counts of failure to operate a boat at idle speed, failure to render aide, changing course abruptly, failing to keep right of middle of channel, and resisting arrest.

Matthews posted the high-speed chase on social media. Some of the charges stem from him failing to observe a no wake zone, meeting four other boats head on, and then taking off at a high speed, prompting a pursuit by Conservation Officer Wayne Wilson before being apprehended and taken into custody.

As of Monday, February 19, Matthews was still lodged in the Russell County Detention Center, with final sentence expected to take place March 13 in Russell Circuit Court, according to the Outlook report.