Gwendolyn Beaty Bailey, 72, of Brandenburg, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, March 1, 2018. She was preceded in death by her mother, Roxie Beaty and three brothers.

She is survived by her husband, Harold Bailey; a son, Danny (Chara) Groce; a daughter, Barbara (Steve) Dowell; a sister, Betty Davidson; an aunt, Helen Byers; also six grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services were held Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg with final resting place in Dry Valley Cemetery in Lodiburg, Kentucky.