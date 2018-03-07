Lena Alice Stockton, 89, Albany, passed away Sunday, March 4, 2018 at Pickett County Care & Rehab in Byrdstown, Tennessee. She was a member of Concord United Methodist Church, wife of the late Cletis C. Stockton and was also preceded in death by a daughter, Shirley Stockton Sigel; two sisters, Mary Dean Anderson and Barbara Matthews; and three brothers, Frank, Byron and Cletis Craft.

She is survived by two grandchildren, David Wayne (Glenda) Jarvis, Monticello, Kentucky; Sherri Alice Ane, Danville, Indiana; a brother and sister-in-law, Gene and Doris Craft, Albany; four great-grandchildren, Malina and Kawika Ane; Bridget Fulton and Desiree Rains; four great-great-grandchildren, Katie and Cobie Branscum and Dagen and Chalee Hollars; also several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Friday, March 9, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Wells officiating. Final resting place in Peolia Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.