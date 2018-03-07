Vita Cash, 86, Albany, passed away Sunday, March 4, 2018 at Baptist Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. She was the wife of the late Raymond L. Cash and was also preceded in death by a son, Gary Cash. She was a member of Cave Springs Baptist Church.

She is survived by three daughters, Joan (Dale) McNeely, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Charlene Cash, Glasgow, Kentucky; Judy Cash, Lancaster, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Zachary (Amber) and Benjamin McNeely and Casey (Cameron) Bidarian; also three great-grandchildren, Haley Marie Dunsworth, Charles Raymond McNeely and Ava Grace Bidarian.

Funeral services were held Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Kenneth Dick and Bro. Ronnie Bernard officiating. Final resting place in Memorial Hill Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.