The family of Erica Paige Turner and Randy Dewayne Claborn are pleased to announce their upcoming marriage. Erica is the daughter of Lisa and Johnny Corbin and Tony and Tina Turner. Randy is the son of Carolyn Claborn and the late Bobby “Bimbo” Claborn. The wedding will take place on the 17th day of March, 2018 at 3:30 p.m. at the Fairgrounds Building, Albany, Kentucky. Family and friends are invited to attend. Reception to follow.

22-2p