Local man facing assault charges in Texas

A local man is facing charges following a Texas police officer being struck while in the line of duty last month, according to news reports from KXAN in Texas, reported on Monday, February 26.

The report, which has been posted on social media out of Round Rock, Texas, says Round Rock Police Officer Charles Whites was in serious condition after a car hit him early Sunday morning, February 25.

“He got hit and he’s fighting for his life,” said Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks.

Banks says Whites was diverting traffic off I-35 near US 79 around 6:40 a.m. after a pedestrian was hit and killed near Old Settlers Boulevard. Police say Whites had his lights on and was wearing a safety vest. “While he was outside of his car in the midst of doing that traffic control, a vehicle went through the flares that he had set up and ended up striking Officer Whites,” the report continued.

The driver, 65-year-old Raul Martinez, stopped after the crash. He’s now charged with intoxication assault. Police say Martinez was passing through Round Rock heading back to Albany, Kentucky where he lives. Police say he was on prescription medication when he hit Officer Whites.

“Very, very heartbreaking incident for the Round Rock Police Department to see one of your officers go down the way this incident occurred,” said Banks. “The mere fact that someone who’s careless, not seeing what’s going on in front of them in the road.”

Whites has been with the Round Rock Police Department for 18 years. While officers were praying for Whites’ recovery, they were also sending a plea to the public to help find the driver in the earlier crash that didn’t stop after hitting and killing 25-year-old Amir Azad.

“If it was an accident, we understand, but we want that person to come forward or anyone who may have hit the victim, so we can at least give some closure to the family,” Banks said.

The driver who hit and killed Azad could face charges of leaving the scene of an accident without rendering aid and possibly more charges.

No further information on the incident was known at press time Tuesday morning.