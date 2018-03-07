Don’t forget to ‘Spring forward’

Days are getting longer, nights are getting shorter, weather is gradually warming up and spring is just weeks away. And this weekend will come a time when many people have been waiting five months for, the return of Daylight Saving Time.

Central Daylight Saving Time officially returns to most of the region this coming Sunday morning, March 11 at 2 p.m., meaning people will have yet an extra hour of daylight to enjoy for the next approximate seven months.

Readers are reminded of the old adage to “Spring Forward-Fall Back,” so don’t forget to set you watches and clocks “forward” one hour either before bedtime Saturday night or first thing Sunday morning.

The hour of sleep you lose on Saturday night can be gained back on the first Sunday morning in November, when Central Standard Time returns for the winter.