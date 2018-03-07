Greensburg man accepts plea in Albany high speed chase

A Greensburg, Kentucky man who led law enforcement authorities on a wild chase through the streets of Albany early last November, putting lives in danger and causing damage to vehicle and property, has accepted a plea agreement in Clinton Circuit Court.

Tyler D. Burton who was 20 at the time of his arrest, entered the guilty pleas on some counts during a pretrial conference held in circuit court last Thursday, March 1 before Clinton Circuit Judge David L. Williams.

Before Burton’s arrest on the day of the Monday, November 6 high speed pursuit, at least five vehicles had been damaged in collisions, as well as one residence on Columbia Street damaged during the chase, after Burton had allegedly stolen a vehicle from a White Street residence.

The suspect was originally charged with 25 misdemeanor and felony counts by both the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and Albany Police Department.

During the pretrial conference last week, the Commonwealth recommended dismissing the following charges: reckless driving, speeding, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed deadly weapon and three counts of disregarding a stop sign and further, dismissing charges of criminal mischief third degree.

Upon a plea of guilty to two counts of theft by unlawful taking or disposition over $500, the defendant would receive a five year concurrent sentence on each count. Upon a plea of guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition over $10,000, the defendant would receive a five-year sentence. Upon a plea of guilty of five counts of wanton endangerment first degree, the defendant would receive concurrent five-year sentences.

Further, upon a plea of guilty to a count each of fleeing or evading police (auto) and (foot), the defendant would receive a five year sentence on each and guilty on charges of criminal mischief first degree, a five year sentence on each count, all to run concurrent for five years, but upon a count of guilty to burglary third degree, two counts, a five year sentence would be imposed to run consecutive with the other five year sentences for a total of 10 years to serve.

The Commonwealth opposes probation or shock probation.

Judge Williams has scheduled final sentencing in the matter for 9 a.m. on April 12.

——————————–

Several other cases were on the docket last Thursday, with the several cases resulting in some type resolution, either sentencing, plea agreements, ruling and/or trial dates being scheduled. Those indictments can be found inside this week’s Clinton County News.