Tim Moons gets Park Director job

Mountain View Park now has a new, part-time, recreation director following action taken late last week by the Clinton County Park/Recreation Board.

Tim Moons, who is no stranger to sports in Clinton County, was unanimously hired after an interview session with the park board last Friday afternoon, March 9. Moons was the only person to send in a resume/letter of interest to the board for the position, which will run through the end of September.

The park board last year decided they could no longer hire a full-time park director with benefits, but opted to keep Michael Hood as part-time maintenance director, who was been that job since last year, and add a part-time recreation director slot during the busiest months with no fringe benefits.

The park board advertised for the position, taking resumes and letters of interest through last Thursday, March 8. On that date, the board held a call meeting to set a date for interviews for any person(s) interested in the position, which was called for last Friday afternoon.

Following the interview session with Moons, the board, by unanimous vote, approved Moons’ hiring, effective immediately since middle school girls’ softball begins at the park this week and Little League begins in April.

The recreation director, as well as that of maintenance director, has many duties and involves a lot of different work to keep the park maintained, especially from early spring through late fall.

The primary, or most up front duties of the recreation director, is to make sure field conditions, etc. are ready for play during softball and little league seasons, with most of the work taking place between March and the end of June.

In his letter of interest to the board, dated March 7, Moons mentioned his 18 years of coaching experience, as well as promoting events,such as baseball and softball tournaments at the park, to help generate much needed revenue.

The position, which runs a seven month period, will pa $12 per hour at an average of 80 hours per week (some weeks more, some less over the course of the job) for a total number of 560 hours for the period. Moons will be supervised by the park board and park board chairman Wayne Glover.

In other business at last Friday’s special meeting, the board voted to pay Jack Amonett $800 to erect a new aluminum entrance sign at Mountain View Park and pay a Somerset sporting goods company up for $1,000 to special soil to be spread on ballfields prior to the start of the softball season that begins this week.

The next regular meeting of the park board is scheduled for Thursday, March 29 at Mountain View Park at 6 p.m. and is open to the general public.