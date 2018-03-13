School board meets again

Clinton County Board of Education held a brief regular meeting Monday evening, March 12 in the absence of Superintendent Charlotte Nasief, who was absent due to illness. Finance Director Mike Reeves served as secretary for the meeting in which all members were present.

The board first recognized retiring teacher Jana Castle, who was also not able to attend. Castle has been in teaching about 30 years, the last several here in the Clinton County school system.

The board then approved a family medical leave for Lisa Bray through March 26, approved between meeting disbursements, and voted to pay claims and bills, as well as approving a host of student trips, some overnight for competitions.

Finance Director Reeves then gave the monthly finance report, noting nothing was final from the state as it is still working to resolve the state’s retirement crisis. However, he did note more positive news coming out of Frankfort in the last few days and something more definite on expected cuts due to the pension crisis would be known within the next few weeks.

Board chairperson Paula Key then delivered the monthly personnel report, as follows:

* Certified retired: Jana Castle, teacher at CCHS;

* Classified resignations: Nick Irwin, boys’ and girls’ golf coach at CCHS and CCMS; Eric Schurkamp and Gary Ferguson, bus drivers;

* Classified hired: Adrian Smith, assistant baseball coach at the middle school; and,

* Substitute teachers: Megan Norris, Sandra Guffey and Mark Holman, all district-wide.

The board then approved an agreement with Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth of Kentucky, Inc. to provide counseling services to students and approved the high school cheerleaders Spirit Week fundraiser April 16-20 to benefit the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life in Clinton County.

Director of Pupil Personnel Julie York then presented the proposed 2018-19 school calendar to the board for review, noting that an amended calendar for this year, as well as action on next year’s calendar, will likely take place in April.

York noted that the majority of faculty and parent responses favored the calendar proposed by the committee and it is much the same as year’s past.

York also presented the monthly attendance report for month seven, which ran from February 6 through March 8. Overall attendance was down from 91.20 last year to 90.72 the same month this year, due to various reasons, including illness and school related threats that began after the Florida school shooting.

The DPP said the totals, considering all the factors, could have been worse. The school with the highest attendance for the month was Albany Elementary, at a rate of 91.81.

Prior to adjourning, the board entered into a closed session, pursuant to KRS 61.810 (1) (f), for a hearing which may lead to the discipline or expulsion of a student.

Due to student records being sealed, any action taken was not publicly announced.

The next school board work session will be held on April 12 at 4:30 p.m. and next regular business meeting on April 16 at 5 p.m.