School board re-names facility to Clinton College and Career Center

Clinton County Board of Education held a busy monthly work session/meeting last Thursday, March 8 with all members on hand and different items of business and presentations on tap.

Returning to an item that had been previously discussed by the board, on a motion by Kevin Marcum, they unanimously voted to change to name of the (SCC) Clinton Center, home of the new Area Tech Center, to Clinton College and Career Center.

An open house for the newly named facility, which houses the Clinton County Area Technology Center and Central Office is tentatively planned for Friday, March 23.

The board recognized several elementary school students who had excelled in the most recent district and regional Academic Team competitions.

On a motion by board member Jeff Sams, the board approved an agreement with Somerset Community College to provide transportation for Upward Bound students for the next school year.

The board also approved the Clinton County Middle School spring sports schedules and a trip for the ECC students to the Clinton County Care and Rehab Center which took place last Friday, March 9.

The board then heard a presentation, and discussed at length, some disciplinary measures that have been in place at the middle school with CCMS Principal Angela Sloan.

Principal Sloan noted that due to an increase in the amounts of fights that had occurred at the school in November of last year–some 12 up from just two or three in previous months, a new policy is now in place for students who are caught fighting.

Sloan told the board the school’s policy is that if a student is charged with a “second” fighting incident, their parents will be notified and that student referred to a CDW (Court Designated Worker) for an assessment for counseling.

Most board members asked several questions and also added input on the disciplinary aspect at schools and school safety in general in light of recent school shootings that have occurred in recent months across the country, including one in Kentucky.

Superintendent Charlotte Nasief noted she would like to see a school system mental health psychologist in place, along with keeping an SRO in the district and hopes to see a security guard in place at each school in the future.

“We need to take pro-active measures,” Nasief noted.

Sloan noted some children have some serious issues that may not be addressed at home, or may be related to the home environment. She also placed a large portion of the blame on social media, which begins a lot of problems with children in schools today and was not prevalent years ago.

The principal also noted there was “much time” spent in conversation with students if the school hears about a potential problem that may escalate. She noted students are “warned” of the consequences and if need be, parents informed of the situations.

Some questions raised involved in issues such as “who started a fight,” to, whether or not the person who started it may have been bringing on the situation with verbal abuse, an issue that Sloan was referring to in some situation beginning on the internet.

Supt. Nasief also told the board that many school districts, including surrounding school districts, already had policies in place to file charges against students in certain situations.

Sloan also noted that some parents may feel that getting a CDW involved sounded like their child was going to jail, or going to be charged. However, she stressed that was not the case.

She said Court Designated Workers do assessments of students, follow their progress and work with them on their issues prior to any further court actions being necessary, and added that incidents in which involved a CDW did not go on a student’s record.

Some board members also noted that in many adult job related situations, if someone is caught fighting, all involved are subject to be fired, no matter who or what started the fight, but they also agreed that most students also had a right to “defend themselves” if they were outright attacked by another student with provocation.

There was also some safety measures discussed, such as not letting anyone into a building until being buzzed in from the inside and other suggestions.

The issue, in light of recent events, is one being discussed by school districts across the state and country and will definitely see more discussion on the local level as time goes on.

Supt. Nasief then conducted a brief work session on finances, facilities, contracts and the school calendar prior to the one and a quarter-hour meeting being adjourned.

The board also held its monthly business meeting on Monday night of this week and a separate article on that meeting can be found beginning on page 1 of this week’s edition.