Dam full. . .

Heavy rains during the final days of February, continue to cause unstable water levels on both Lake Cumberland and Dale Hollow Lake. At Wolf Creek Dam last week, the Corps of Engineers continued to manage the rising water levels by generating continuously as well as opening up the spill gates on the dam to release tremendous amounts of water. Above, the water levels were well above the normal levels for this time of year and were well over the spill gate height. Below, with nine of the 10 spill gates open, the amount of water being released was estimated by a Corps of Engineers spokesperson was 6,030 cubic feet per second.