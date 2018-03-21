Rita Jones Hurst Carel, 68, Marietta, Georgia and formerly of Albany, passed away Thursday, March 15, 2018 in Georgia.

She is survived by two daughters, Tonya Osborne, Georgia; Tammy Cherry, Indiana; two sons, Terry Osborne, California; Tim Osborne, Indiana; a sister, Wanda Bowlin, Indiana; three brothers, Tony and Wayne Hurst, both of Indiana; Bill Hurst, London, Kentucky; also 17 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A graveside service was held Tuesday March 20 at 1 p.m. at Five Springs Cemetery with Bro. Bobby Grant officiating. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.