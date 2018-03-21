Tina Louise (Guinn) Boyd, 56, Albany, passed away Saturday, March 17, 2018 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her step-father, Dale Smith.

She is survived by her parents, Imogene (Guinn) Smith and Bobby Freeman; three daughters, Charley (Dewaun) Maxey, Burkesville, Kentucky; Ashley (Chad) Poore; Niki Gibson, all of Albany; two sisters, Melissa Groce, Monticello, Kentucky; and Pam Russell, Albany; two brothers, Jeff (Jennifer) Guinn and Dale Smith, Albany; six grandchildren, Kenzie Beaty, Caden and Chaston Poore, Nahla and Lelan Gibson and Kilynn Maxey; also several nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at Campbell-New Funeral Home with pastors Greg Wells, Donnie Shelley and Luther Dishman officiating. Final resting place in Maupin Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany. Online condolences may be made at www.campbell-new.com.