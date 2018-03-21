Scotty Gayle “Scott” Jones, 36, Albany, passed away Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at The Medical Center at Albany. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bob and Mary Jones and maternal grandparents, Shorty and Lucille Daniel and an uncle, Dean Daniels.

He is survived by his parents, Bobby and Sharon Jones, Albany; special friend, McKenzie Patty, Columbia, Kentucky; special nephew, Payton Barnes, Albany; also several aunts, uncle and cousins.

Funeral services were held Friday, March 16, 2018 at Campbell-New Funeral Home with pastors Donald McGill and Kenny Neal officiating. Final resting place in Peolia Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany. Online condolences may be made at www.campbell-new.com.