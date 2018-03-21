Anna Sue (Huff) Smith, 81, Albany, passed away Sunday, March 18, 2018 at The Medical Center at Albany. She was the daughter of the late Robert Allen Huff, Sr. and Oza May (Keeton) Huff.

She is survived by her husband, Norman Smith; three daughters, Lana (Huff) Ellison, Byrdstown, Tennessee; Lisa (Smith) Copeland and Alison (Smith) Bilbrey, both of Albany; a brother-in-law, Ben Thrasher; four sisters-in-law, Gwendalena (Stanley) Stockton; Janet (Clyde) Shelton; Christine Huff, all of Albany; Mary Eva Carby, Bowling Green, Kentucky; six grandchildren, Charles Morrison, Callie and Bode Copeland; Gabe, Gavin, and Gunner Bilbrey; also seven nieces, eight nephews, and a cousin, Bill Sawyer; and other family members.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Campbell-New Funeral Home with pastor Greg Wells officiating. Final resting place in Irwin Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany. Online condolences may be made at www.cmpbell-new.com.