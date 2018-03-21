Ernestine Polston, 52, Albany, passed away Friday, March 16, 2018 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Woodrow and Nannie Hall.

She is survived by her husband, Jimmy M. Polston, Albany; two daughters, Jennifer Polston Neal, Somerset, Kentucky; Ashley Polston, Albany; two sisters, Christine Abraham and Teresa Dyer; a brother, Ernest Hall, all of Albany; also six grandchildren, Emma and Lillie Polston, Grace Bilbrey, Cheyenne, Megan and McKenna Neal.

Funeral services were held Monday, March 19, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Brown and Bro. Wayne Watts officiating. Final resting place in Memorial Hill Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.