Clinton’s share of CAIP funds over $100,000

The Clinton County agriculture community will see more enhancements after receiving more funds when the latest round of funding from the Kentucky Agruculture Development Board was announced.

In that announcement, it was noted that Clinton County was to receive $102,000 in investment funding through the program known as the County Agriculture Investment Program, or CAIP.

On-Farm Investments: CAIP offers 11 investment areas that give Kentucky agricultural producers the ability to increase net farm income, add value to their products and diversify their operation. CAIP benefits and enhances agriculture across the state by stimulating markets for Kentucky agricultural products.

Seven CAIPs were approved totaling $601,615, including: Clinton County, $102,000; Greenup, $65,222; Madison, $222,963; McGoffin, $60,000; Ohio, $19,500; Owsley, $105,000; Whitley, $27,000.

In addition to these new proposals, an additional $108,689 was approved to enhance existing CAIPs in Bracken, Cumberland, Jassmine and Shelby counties.

According to the press release, the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board approved $1,770,000 agricultural diversification and rural development projects across Kentucky at its most recent monthly meeting.

State Investments: Water Nutrient Montioring–U.S. Geogological Survey Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Water Science Center was approved for $1,030,127 in state funds over three years. Funds will be for a three year study to continue monitoring nutrient levels entering and leaving Kentucky.

County Investments: Adair Calf Incentive Program–Adair County Cattlemen’s Association, Inc. was approved for up to $20,000 in Adair County funds for a feeder calf incentive program.

Grain Bin Rescue Equipment: LaRue County Cooperative Extension District Board was approved for up to $2,000 in LaRue County funds to purchase grain bin rescue equipment.

The Deceased Farm Animal Program serves as a measure to facilitate the coordination of environmentally sound and cost effective disposal of deceased livestock for Kentucky producers. The Deceased Farm Animal Removal Program was approved for Shelby County in the amount of $7,500.