The presentation was made at the Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Banquet held prior to the start of the 2018 KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 in Lexington, Kentucky.

Stockton led Kentucky in rebounding by pulling down 378 rebounds in 31 games for a 12.2 per game average. Another photo of those attending the banquet with Stockton appears this week on page 14.

(Photo compliments of Amanda Messer)