Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Congrats to Jackson

Hopefully everyone noticed a front page article this week regarding the most recent accolade that came to a CCHS athlete.

Bulldog junior guard Jackson Harlan was named last week to the small group of basketball players for the All-State Basketball Teams.

Named to the third team, Harlan was one of 30 players from across Kentucky to be included on one of the top three teams this season. An additional 20 players received Honorable Mention status.

Considering that there are an estimated 2000 high school boys’ varsity basketball players in Kentucky each season – that’s quite an honor.

Now consider that Jackson is a junior and has another year to lace up his shoes with a blue and white uniform, then that bodes well for Bulldog fans who are already looking forward to the 2018-19 season.

Again, congrats to Jackson, as well as his parents, Sheldon and Jennifer Harlan.

NCAA coming to a close

Just one more weekend for NCAA action, and while UK fans are still feeling and reeling with that sick feeling in our stomachs, fans of Kentucky (the state) basketball were still catching some action this week.

Western Kentucky University’s Hilltoppers faced off against Utah on Tuesday night (too late for this week’s press deadline) in the NIT Final Four semi-final game.

Then on Friday, the University of Louisville women’s Cardinals continue their dream run with a semi-final game in the Women’s Final Four, going up against SEC opponent Mississippi State.

Game time for the Cardinals is 6:00 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2. The UL/MS game will be followed by the other Final Four contest between UCONN and Notre Dame at 8:00 p.m., again on ESPN2.

The Women’s Championship game will be Sunday, April 1, with a 5:00 p.m. tip. Championship coverage moves to ESPN.

Spring sports in full swing locally

Working around spring time weather – always a challenge – spring sports is in full swing locally.

We hope everyone enjoyed last week’s annual Spring Sports coverage and I’ll remind you to hang on to it and keep the schedules handy.

Nothing like an afternoon out in the sun cheering on our Bat Dawgs, Lady Bat Dawgs or Racket Dawgs.

Get outside. These seasons will be over before you know it, and these youngsters need your support.