Tennis teams begin season

Both the boys’ and girls’ tennis teams took to the courts last week and picked up several wins for the early part of the season. On Saturday, March 10, Clinton County played Warren East and in singles play, MaKenzie Kerney won her match, 6-1 and 6-0, Hailey Story won, 8-4 and Autumn McCutchen defeated her opponent, 8-1.

In doubles play, the team of Rachel Sawyers and McCutchen won 8-2 and the team of Christin Shelton and Jaden Mullins lost 0-6.

In the boys’ match, it was a clean sweep for wins against Warren East with Jackson Harlan winning, 6-1 and 6-2, Jared Grant, and Dane Harlan winning their individual matches 8-0 respectively. Both doubles partners for Clinton County won 8-0, which were the team of Ben Tallent and Jimmy Mazariegos and the team of Daniel Mazariegos and Cody York.

Clinton County also faced South Warren on March 10 with the Lady Dawgs picking up losses in the match.

In singles play, Kerney, Story and McCutchen lost their matches, 8-6, 8-2 and 8-2 respectively.

In doubles play, the team of Shelton and McCutchen lost 8-1, and the team of Sawyers/Mullins lost 8-2.

Shelton rounded out Saturday’s game with a loss in singles play, 8-2.

For the boys’ team against South Warren, Jackson Harlan lost 6-2 and 6-1, as did Grant, 8-6 and Dane Harlan, 6-0.

In doubles play, the team of Tallent and Jimmy Mazariegos won 8-3 and the team of Daniel Mazariegos and York won 8-1.

The team of Evan Little and Tyler Smith lost 6-2.

Clinton County faced Metcalfe County on Thursday, March 15, with Story and McCutchen picking up losses in singles play, with Cheyene Neal picking up a win, 8-1.

In doubles, both teams, Mullins/Sawyers and Shelton/Neal lost their matches against Metcalfe County.

For the boys in singles play, it was Jackson Harlan, Grant and Daniel Mazariegos picking up the wins, with Evan Little and Braden Stockton falling 1-3 and 0-3, respectively.

In doubles competition, it was the team of Tallent and Jimmy Mazariegos picking up the win, 8-1 and the team of Dane Harlan and York picking up the loss, 8-0.