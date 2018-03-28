Baseball/softball teams takes to the fields





Jared Bertram called his team in during the first inning of Thursday’s game against Pulaski County last week. Pulaski County defeated Clinton County 19-9 in five innings. Clinton County won its game against Pickett County on Friday, 8-2, and fell to York Institute on Monday, 10-0.

Above, Senior Ely Baker took the mound in Clinton County’s first game of the season last Thursday against Pulaski County.

Pulaski County defeated Clinton County 19-9 in five innings.

Right, Senior Jacob Brown got under a ball and made a catch in right field Thursday afternoon during Clinton County’s home game against Pulaski County.

The Dawgs hosted Pickett County last Friday and won, 8-2, but fell to York Institute on Monday, 10-0, to move to 1-2 on the year.

Photo left, Lady Bat Dawg Sydney Sampson made contact with a ball during Clinton County’s first home game against Pickett County on Thursday.

The Lady Bat Dawgs won the contest by a final score of, 20-10 in five innings.

Clinton County also hosted Edmonson County last Friday and was defeated 13-2 in six innings. Clinton County also played the first round of the All “A” Classic regional and was defeated by Cumberland County, 11-1.

The Lady Bat Dawgs move its record to 1-2 on the year with the next home game on Thursday against McCreary County at 6:30.

Abby Young made contact with the ball during an at bat on Thursday against Pickett County at home. Clinton County won the game by a final score of, 20-10.