Harlan named to All-State basketball team

Basketball season may have come to an end a few weeks ago, but the accolades continue to come in for the Clinton County boys’ basketball team.

Jackson Harlan, a 6’ 5” junior guard who ran the show out front for the Bulldogs this past season, was named last week to the 2018 Lexington Herald-Leader All-State boys’ basketball team.

Listed as a member of the third team, Harlan led this year’s Bulldog squad to an 18-13 season record, as well as an All-A 4th Region Championship, a 16th District Runner-up finish and an appearance in the 4th Region Tournament where they lost to eventual 4th Region Champion Bowling Green.

Bulldog head coach Todd Messer heaped a lot of praise on Harlan when asked Monday morning of the most recent accomplishment, adding that he had continued to work out when the season had ended in order to prepare for next season, which will be his senior campaign.

“Jackson had a phenomenal offensive year and is very deserving of the All-State Honors,” Messer told the Clinton County News. “The total points he scored this season, considering the junk defenses and traps he repeatedly faced, is extremely impressive.”

The head coach also touched on his team dedication and Harlan’s basketball future beyond high school.

“More importantly to our team was the maturity and leadership, he and Seth (Stockton) gave us every day in both practices and games,” Messer said. “Jackson, with continued work in the weight room and speed development, will have the opportunity to play significant college minutes for some very lucky school.”

Harlan averaged 26.4 points per game for Clinton County this past season, as well as 4.1 rebounds per game.

Harlan is the son of Sheldon and Jennifer Harlan of Albany.

Other Bulldogs who have in the past been named to the All-State teams have included: Bernard Howard (Third Team 1948), Ivan Jones (Honorable Mention 1948), Bill DeForest (Honorable Mention 1949 and 1950), Bob DeForest (Honorable Mention 1951(, Jim DeForest (Honorable Mention 1959), Jackie Latham (Honorable Mention 1960), Kenneth Conner (Honorable Mention 1961 and 1962), Jackie Sewell (Honorable Mention 1962), Wayne Ryan (Honorable Mention 1966 and 1967), Hollis Thrasher (Honorable Mention 1967), Larry Hatfield (Honorable Mention 1973), Robbie Davis (Honorable Mention 1981 and 1982), Bobby Storie (Second Team 1982), Justin Vitatoe (Honorable Mention 2006, Second Team 2007) and Keifer Dalton (Honorable Mention 2013 and 2015). *

*(Source: Kentucky High

School Basketball Encyclopedia)