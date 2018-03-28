Clinton College and Career Center showcased at open house





The Clinton College and Career Center held an open house Friday, March 23, 2018, in order to showcase the new facility the Clinton County School District has recently purchased to better help educate students.

In the photo top left, Superintendent Charlotte Nasief spoke to the crowd for the opening remarks.

“We are so thrilled and honored to have this building,” Nasief said. “We know there are going to be great opportunities for Clinton County schools and its students. We are very happy to be here.”

Visitors to the CCCC last week, were serenaded by the Albany Elementary Choir, pictured in the middle left photo.

Below, Stesha Flowers, Principal at Clinton County Area Technology Center spoke on the different types of opportunities students will have. Students will have new and updated electricity, automotive, welding and carpentry classes as well has updated science labs, computer labs and a cosmetology department.

During the open house, those who attended were able to tour the building and see the different classes offered at the Clinton College and Career Center. Below left, several people checked in on the cosmetology class room located on the second floor.



