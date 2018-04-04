Library Notes

by Gayla Duvall

What’s new at the Clinton County Public Library? www.clintoncountypubliclibrary.org.

If I Live by Terry Blackstock; As You Wish by Jude Deveraux; The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah; Woman Left Behind by Linda Howard; His Risk by Shelley Gray; I’ve Got My Eyes On You by Mary H. Clark; Accidental Heroes by Danielle Steel; Red Alert by James Patterson; Petes Go Marching by James Dean; Survive Like a Spy Real CIA Operatives by Jason Hanson; I Can Only Imagine by Barry Millard; Summer Before the War by Helen Simonson; Man Stuff Thoughts on Faith Family by Josh Turner.

National Library Week is April 9-13. Come by the library on Tuesday, April 10 from 3-6 p.m. for our open house.

You never know what you’ll find at the public library.