Relay Cookin’ For A Cure

The Clinton County Relay For Life Committee and teams are hosting a Celebrity Cook Off. The event will be held at the Relay For Life on Friday, April 20. The time is from 5-7 p.m. and will be held in the Clinton County High School. This will be an excellent way to support Relay For Life and show off your cooking skills.

We would like for you to please consider being one of the cooks for this Relay For Life Celebrity Cook Off. It will be a wonderful time and show support for all our cancer survivors as well as those who have lost the battle. We would ask that you cook enough for 50-75 people to sample. There are many tasty cooking, baking, smoked, or grilling techniques that you may want to try. This event will only be possible with your help so please consider being one of our Celebrity Chefs.

The event will be open to the public to participate in the tasting. Tickets are $5 and this lets you sample all that you want and gives you a ticket to vote for your favorite. The winner will be announced before the Luminaria Ceremony at the event. All proceeds from the event go to Relay For Life.

If you wish to participate or for more information, call or text Amanda Messer at 606-782-3248 or email amanda.messer@cancer.org.

26-3