Fitzgerald Industries expanding to Monticello

One of the most recognized area manufacturing firms that employs a host of workers from Clinton County, will be expanding it’s operations again in the near future, this time in neighboring Wayne County.

Gov. Matt Bevin announced last week that Fitzgerald Industries II LLC, which manufactures aluminum dump truck beds, will locate in the former Belden Inc. plant in Monticello with a $6 million investment that will create 250 full-time jobs.

“Fitzgerald Industries is providing an incredible opportunity for the workforce in Monticello and Wayne County,” Gov. Bevin said. “The closure of the Belden operation was a major blow to the local community, and this chance to put 250 people back to work comes at the perfect time. This investment by Fitzgerald Industries also strengthens Kentucky’s rapidly growing aluminum sector. This is truly a win for all involved, and we look forward to the company’s success in southeastern Kentucky.”

The company’s $6 million investment will reconfigure the plant and add machinery to cut, form and weld aluminum sheet for production of commercial-grade dump beds for Class 8 trucks. The facility also will form steel parts for use in fabrication of steel dump truck bodies.

Tommy A. Fitzgerald, president of Fitzgerald Industries, described his family’s enthusiasm about reopening the once bustling cable wiring plant, which closed last year as the company consolidated North American operations.

“The Fitzgerald family has made it their mission to invest in, partner with and create well-paying manufacturing jobs in the communities, particularly the rural communities, that others have left,” Fitzgerald said. “The Monticello project aligns perfectly with our mission. We are very excited about the opportunity to put Kentuckians back to work, and we appreciate the support of the state, local and federal officials who are helping us to keep manufacturing in the United States.”

Based in Sparta, Tenn., Fitzgerald Industries is wholly owned by the Tommy C. Fitzgerald Legacy Trust, whose namesake has been in business for over 30 years and, through his family of companies, employs more than 700 people in Kentucky and Tennessee. The Fitzgerald family of companies includes Fitzgerald Truck Parts and Sales, Fitzgerald Glider Kits, Fitzgerald Peterbilt, Fitzgerald Collision and Repair, Fitzgerald Trailer Sales and Fitzgerald Towing and Recovery Equipment.

Sen. Max Wise, of Campbellsville, said the jobs and investment will help propel the city and county.

“I am pleased to welcome Fitzgerald Industries to Monticello,” Sen. Wise said. “I was happy to assist in attracting this $6 million investment and the estimated 250 new jobs Fitzgerald Industries plans to bring to the area, which will provide great opportunities to our citizens and a strong boost for our local economy. Thanks to those at Fitzgerald Industries and the Cabinet for Economic Development for making this a reality.”

Rep. Ken Upchurch, of Monticello, welcomed Fitzgerald Industries and the jobs it will bring to the region.

“This a possible game changer for the Wayne County economy,” Rep. Upchurch said. “It’s exciting to see a company invest millions for much needed jobs for our community. The potential this brings is limitless.”

Wayne County Judge-Executive Mike Anderson said the investment is the result of a lot of hard work.

“As County Judge-Executive, I am extremely proud that Fitzgerald Industries LLC is locating in Monticello. I have worked very closely with the Kentucky Cabinet Economic Development office as well as the Fitzgerald team for the past eight months,” Judge-Executive Anderson said. “Losing the Belden Inc. to Mexico was a huge hit for our Monticello and Wayne County area. I look forward to a long and lasting partnership with the Fitzgerald team. Thanks to those whom assisted my office from Kentucky Economic Development to make this new partnership a reality.”

Monticello Mayor Jeffrey Edwards said the project will make a positive impact on the community.

“The City of Monticello is very excited about the positive impact on our city and county that a company like Fitzgerald Industries will have,” Mayor Edwards said. “We look forward to having them be a part of our community and for a bright future in Monticello going forward.”

To encourage the investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) in March preliminarily approved the company for tax incentives up to $2.4 million through the Kentucky Business Investment program. The performance-based incentive allows a company to keep a portion of its investment over the agreement term through corporate income tax credits and wage assessments by meeting job and investment targets.

Fitzgerald also can receive resources from the Kentucky Skills Network. Through the Kentucky Skills Network, companies can receive no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job training incentives. In fiscal 2017, the Kentucky Skills Network provided training for more than 120,000 Kentuckians and 5,700 companies from a variety of industry sectors.

For more information on the Fitzgerald family of companies, visit www.FitzgeraldUSA.com.