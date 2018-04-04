Primary election important dates reminder

The 2018 May 22 primary election is soon approaching and County Clerk Sheila Booher reminds voters of some important dates and deadlines to remember pertaining to the spring election cycle.

First, the total number of local candidates has deceased by one, from 61 to 60, as one candidate, Kenneth Brown, withdrew as a Republican candidate for Constable in District Four. He is the only candidate of the original filers who withdrew from a local race.

According to information supplied by the clerk’s office, the last day to register to vote in the upcoming May election is Monday, April 23. Registration books, beginning April 24, will then be closed through the first Monday following the primary.

Booher’s office also offered the following information pertaining to absentee ballot voting.

Paper absentee voting questions and answers:

How do I request an absentee ballot?

You or your spouse, parents, or children may contact your county clerk (About-Us/Pages/County-Clerksaspx) to request an absentee ballot application by phone, fax, electronic mail, or in person. The county clerk will mail you the absentee ballot application or you can get an application in person at the county clerk’s office. You can either return the completed application by mail or you can hand-deliver it to the clerk’s office. Your spouse, parents, or a third party “cannot” hand deliver your completed application to the county clerk.

What is the last day I can apply for an absentee ballot?

The deadline for applying for a mail-in absentee ballot is seven (7) days before the election. The completed application must be received by the county clerk by mail or in person by the 7-day deadline. The absentee ballot must be received in the county clerk’s office by 6 p.m. local time on election day for the ballot to be counted.

When must the voted ballot be returned?

Absentee ballots must be received by close of polls at 6 p.m. on Election Day to your county clerk’s office.

A voter and their spouse may request paper absentee ballot because of medical emergency within 14 days or less of an election.

A full copy of the absentee ballot as it will appear to local voters in May will be published in the Clinton County News at least one week prior to the primary election date.

Anyone needing information about the election, how to register, or other general information may contact the county clerk’s office during normal business hours at 387-5943.