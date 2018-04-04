Local educators among flood of protestors in Frankfort against pension, education cuts

A host of Clinton County teachers and administrators were among the thousands of educators who made their way to Kentucky’s Capitol Building in Frankfort Monday to protest cuts to their pension plan and cuts to education programs by the state legislature. Teachers lined every hallway, stairway and available spectator area inside and outside Monday as they protested against the cuts, as can be seen in the photo above, provided to the Clinton County News by one of those local educators, retired elementary teacher Patricia Stalcup. Additional photos of some of the local educators who make the trek to Frankfort Monday can be found this week on page 10.