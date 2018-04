Noby Guffey was called out after trying to steal second during Monday’s game against Green County. Clinton County lost the contest by a final score of, 13-3, in six innings. Clinton County moves to 2-5 on the year.

Blake Melton took the mound Monday during Clinton County’s home game against Green County. The Dawgs lost the contest, 13-3.

Nate Matthews got under a pop fly for the out in the second inning on Monday against Green County.