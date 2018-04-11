David F. Jones, 83, New Castle, Indiana and a native of Albany, passed away Sunday, April 1, 2018 at his home. He was the son of the late Jesse and Viebie Jones and was also preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Jones, a sister, Mike Lee Jones, a sister, Betty Polston and four brothers, Cletus, Wendall, Ronald and Mervin Jones.

He is survived by his children, David (Debra) Jones, Mooreland, Indiana; Rita Jones, Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Tonya Jones Lowhorn, New Castle, Indiana; two sisters, Zena Perdue and Genevia Murphy, both of Albany; also 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Thursday, April 5, 2018 at Marcum Community Funeral Home in New Castle, Indiana with final resting place in Sugar Grove Cemetery. Arrangements were made by at www.MarcumFuneralHome.com.