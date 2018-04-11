Mrs. Cassie Rene (Hutchins) Blake , age 34, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away, Friday, April 6, 2018, at the Medical Center at Albany, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late, Mark Alan Hutchins and of Donna Rene (Tidwell) Holman of Byrdstown, Tennessee.

Besides her mother, she is survived by her husband, William Harry Blake Jr. of Albany, Kentucky, , her father, Danny Holman Sr., of Lake Station, Indiana, a maternal grandmother, Wilma Johnston of Byrdstown, Tennessee, her children, Ethan Conner, Makenzie Conner, Olivia Adalynn Blake, William Harry Blake III, Tatyanna Marie Blake all of Albany, Kentucky, her sisters, Stacey (and Rodney) Burnett of Monticello, Kentucky, Bree Holman, two brothers, Clayton Holman both of Iowa and Danny Holman of Byrdstown, Tennessee, eleven nieces and nephews, a great-niece, with many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Cassie Rene (Hutchins) Blake will be conducted Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Pastor Printes Evans officiating. The family will receive friends after 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday until time of service at Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers contributions to help pay final expenses would be appreciated, and may be left at the funeral home. Campbell-New is in charge of Arrangements.