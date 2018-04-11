Clinton Area Techstudent Fisher accepted into KYFAME

Jacob Fisher will walk across the stage at Clinton County High School on May 18, 2018. Following graduation, Jacob will begin his journey with KYFAME by going to work for Camtech Manufacturing Solutions in Science Hill, Kentucky.

Jacob will also be enrolling in the Advance Manufacturing Technician Program at Somerset Community College, with all expenses paid by CamTech.

Jacob, the son of Brad and Brandi Fisher, of Albany, is the third student from Clinton County Area Technology Center to be accepted into the KYFAME Program.

This is a great accomplishment and opportunity for Jacob to be employed while completing his associate degree. Two days a week will be spent in the classroom, with the remaining days spent working at Camtech, the partnering manufacturing company.

“I like the idea of being able to take what I learn in the classroom and apply it to my job in training and maintenance. Everything I learn in the Advanced Manufacturing Technician Program I will be able to use in the real world.” says Jacob.

Jacob made the decision during his sophomore year to pursue the KYFAME opportunity. Jacob has worked extremely hard and performed very well for Mr. Jerry Bell while completing the Industrial Maintenance program at Clinton County ATC.

Jacob successfully completed his NCCER Industry Certification at the ATC and has been an inspiration and role model for students who are interested in manufacturing. He has been a member of Skills USA since his sophomore year and currently is Treasurer of the CCATC Skills USA organization.