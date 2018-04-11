Clinton man indicted in Wayne after high speed, multi-county pursuit

The case of a Clinton County man who led police on a multi-county vehicle pursuit on March 19 has been waived to the Wayne County Grand Jury.

According to an article by Melody Phelps, News Editor, in an article in the Wayne County Outlook on April 4, Charlie K. York, 39, of Albany, appeared in Wayne District Court on Monday, March 26 on charges of fleeing or evading police first degree, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct second degree, possession of a controlled substance first degree (meth), possession of a controlled substance first degree (drug unspecified), trafficking in a controlled substance first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Probable cause in the case was stipulated by the defendant and the case was sent to the (Wayne County) Grand Jury for further action.

Bond for York remained at $50,000 cash and he remained lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, the incident that led the pursuit and York’s arrest began on Monday, March 19, when officers went to the residence of his girlfriend, Allison Dean.

Upon a search of the residence, officers found drugs and drug paraphernalia.

York was not at the residence at the time of the search, however, a press release issued by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department stated a red pickup truck, which matched the description of the vehicle York was operating, passed the Dean residence.

Clinton County deputies, along with Kentucky State Police, attempted to stop the pickup truck, which led to a lengthy pursuit that ended in Wayne County. KSP from Post 11 (London) were notified of the pursuit and deployed stop sticks.

The vehicle was stopped just prior to reaching the city limits of Monticello.

York was taken into custody by Kentucky State Police Trooper Jason Warinner.

York has additionally been charged with other traffic offenses.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, York had more than 40 grams of meth, numerous loaded syringes, electronic scales and a large amount of drug paraphernalia.

Dean, 24, of Albany, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth), trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, wanton endangerment first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was lodged in Clinton County Jail with bond set at $50,000 cash only.