City council deals with broad agenda during brief meeting

Albany City Council held a short regular meeting last Tuesday evening, April 3 with just enough for a quorum–four of six members–on hand.

The council first approved a resolution authorizing participation in the State Employee Life insurance plan, which will be at a low cost to the city of $1 per month per employee, and no cost for employees unless they add on to the $20,000 term life policy of the plan.

The council also approved a resolution declaring April as Fair Housing Month in Albany. The resolution reads in part that the City of Albany:

“…that discrimination in the sale, rental, leasing, financing of housing or land to be used for construction of housing or in the provision of brokerage services because of race, color, religion, sex or national origin is prohibited by Title VIII of the 1968 Civil Rights Act.

“It is the policy of the City of Albany to implement programs to secure equal opportunity in housing for all persons regardless of race, color, religion, sex or national origin. The Fair Housing Amendments Act of 1988 expanded coverage to include disabled persons and families and children and HUD 2013 regulations expanded coverage to sexual orientation or gender identity.”

“Be it resolved that within available resources the city will assist all persons who feel they have been discriminated against because of color, race, religion, sex national origin, gender identity, disability of familial status to seek equity under federal and state laws by filing a complaint with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity, Compliance Division.”

The council then voted to approve first reading of a 2017-18 budget amendment to include $159,136 for the police vehicle project, most of which was paid for via a state grant.

They also heard another update on the water billing system which is still ongoing, but will hopefully be completed by late spring or early summer.

Finally, on a recommendation by Albany Mayor Nicky Smith, the council voted unanimously to close off any streets necessary for the Chamber of Commerce sponsored “Meet the Candidates” forum, which will take place in downtown Albany in early May. (More details on the Meet the Candidates event will be published in a later issue.)

The next regular meeting of Albany City Council is scheduled for Monday, May 1 at 5 p.m. at city hall and is open to the general public.