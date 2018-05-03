Teachers were asking for public education to be funded

by Doris Farley

I hope I can clear up some of the confusion about why teachers were protesting in Frankfort this past week. We were not asking for a raise in salary, we were asking for Public Education to be fully funded.

For the past several years “dark money” has been funneled into this country. By this I mean wealthy individuals and big corporations want to undermine Public Education and promote Charter Schools. Why? Big corporations can make money from Charter Schools and want American’s tax dollars to fund them.

Clinton County has consistently graduated students who go on to become doctors, nurses, pharmacists, engineers, lawyers, educators and many more in other professional fields.

Yes, teachers were protesting for Public Education. If you value sending your children to school, where they are educated, fed, protected and feel loved, then you must stand with teachers. All citizens of this county must fight for your tax dollars to be spent on Public Education for the children of Clinton County.

NO CHARTER SCHOOLS FOR KENTUCKY

Doris Grider Farley

Retired teacher,

Clinton County Schools