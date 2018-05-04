Good Neighbors Theatre to present Arsenic and Old Lace

Mortimer Brewster is living a pretty good life. He has a steady job at a New York newspaper, he’s become engaged, and has two of the most loving aunts anyone could hope for! He goes to visit his aunts Abby and Martha to announce his engagement to Elaine Harper.

His aunts are delighted at the news, but the celebration is cut short when Mortimer uncovers a body and discovers one of his aunts’ more peculiar “charities.”

Although Mortimer has come to terms with his family’s quirks-one of his brothers believes himself to be Teddy Roosevelt-his world is completely turned upside down when he realizes his dear sweet aunts have been poisoning lonely old men and burying them in the cellar!

To top it all off, Mortimer’s maniacal brother Jonathan returns home with criminal intentions. Mortimer must rally to protect his aunts, and keep his fiancee, and maintain his own sanity.

Performances are:

Thursday, May 10 at 6 pm (This is students’ night)

Friday, May 11 at 7 pm

Saturday, May 12 at 2 pm

Sunday, May 13 at 2 pm

Cost is: Adults $12 plus tax

Children 2-12 $8 plus tax

Children under 2 free

Tickets will be available at Good Neighbors Theatre 8780 Highway 111 Byrdstown Tn 38549 or by calling 931-864-4569.