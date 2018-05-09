James Billy Flowers, 76, of Byrdstown, Tennessee, passed away May 1, 2018 at Livingston Hospital after a lengthy illness.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kelly A. and Myrtle Beaty Flowers; his wife, Shirley M. Flowers; and two sisters, Mary Crockett, Albany, and Juanita Stewart, Pall Mall, Tennessee.

Survivors include three children, Vickie (Darrell) Mugrage, Muncie, Indiana; Allen (Stacey) Flowers and Lisa (Kenneth) Delk, all of Albany; four sisters, Geneva Evan, Muncie, Indiana; Catherine Menessa, Lebanon, Tennessee; Carolyn Beaty, Byrdstown; and Judy Parrigan, Lexington, Kentucky; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Per his request, no services will take place. Internment will be in Muncie, Indiana at Will Jones Cemetery.