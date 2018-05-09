Leonard David McIntyre, 83, Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at Cumberland County Hospital. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Spears McIntyre.

He is survived by his children, Michael (Charolette) McIntyre, Breeding, Kentucky; Denise (Larry) Anderson and David (Stacy) McIntyre, all of Burkesville, Kentucky; a half brother, Irvin Anderson, Burkesville, Kentucky; also three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Friday, May 4, 2018 at Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville with Bro. Nickie Richards officiating. Final resting place in Jones Ridge Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.norris-new.com.