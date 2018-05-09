Thompson and Gibson to exchange vows

Kensey, Gracie, Lily and Peyton would like to announce the marriage of their mother, Kim Thompson, of Monticello, Kentucky, to Brett Gibson of Albany, Kentucky.

The couple will exchange vows on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at 3:30 p.m. at Trooper Island Camp on Dale Hollow Lake.

Kim is the daughter of Wayne and Vickie Thompson of Monticello, KY, and Brett is the son of Alan and Janie Gibson of Albany. Kim is the owner of Kim’s Tastee Foods in Burkesville, Kentucky and Brett’s family owns and operates the Clinton County News in Albany, Kentucky.