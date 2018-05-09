Kindergarteners to graduate Friday

Over 100 young Clinton County students will embark on at least a 12-year education next year, but first, they will celebrate the end of their early childhood education with the 10th annual Clinton County Early Childhood Center Kindergarten Graduation.

A total of 110 youngsters are schedule to take part in the milestone year commencement exercises that will be held this coming Friday evening, May 11 at the ECC.

There are a total of six kindergarten classes at the Early Childhood Center this year.

The program will include a slide show of ECC graduates, as well as the processional.

The program will be staggered in two time periods, one 5 and one at 6:30 p.m. with the following slated for each time period:

Welcome: Brylin Stearns, 5 p.m. and Cainen Moons and Anna Heist at 6:30 p.m.

Invocation: Sarah Profitt at 5 p.m. and Amiya Duvall and Karsen Thrasher at 6:30 p.m.

Pledge of Allegiance: Layden Moss and Macara Turner at 5 p.m. and Camryn Duvall and Trenton Jones at 6:30 p.m.

The kindergarten graduation song will also be sung by all the graduates, Principal Sheldon Harlan will deliver the commencement address, followed by another vocal performance by students.

The program will conclude with the young students being conferred their diplomas by Clinton County Schools Superintendent Charlotte Nasief.

Kindergarten teachers during the 2017-18 school year were: Tammy Cook; Tiffiny Norris; Patricia Riddle; Jackie Frey; Tracy Goodman and Lisa Smith.

The public is invited to attend the commencement ceremonies and congratulations to all the Early Childhood Center 2018 Kindergarten graduates.