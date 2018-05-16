Donald Lee Polston, 39, Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, May 10, 2018.

He is survived by his fiancee, Lori Bowles, Tompkinsville, Kentucky; his children, Kindre Crawley, Russell Springs, Kentucky; Gannon Polston, Burkesville, Kentucky; Kohen Polston, Kyleigh, Ainsleigh and Jaxzen Bowles, all of Tompkinsville, Kentucky; maternal grandmother, Ina Ree Capps; paternal grandfather, Silas Polston; a brother, Josh Polston, all of Burkesville; also two grandchildren and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services were held Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Bro. Tommy Watson officiating, with final resting place in Capps-Key Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.norris-new.com.