Charlotte Dyer

Charlotte Ann (Ferrell) Dyer, 83, of Albany, Kentucky, widow of James Franklin Dyer, Jr., passed away Monday, May 14, 2018, at her residence in Albany, She was the daughter of Ernie R. and Opal Lee (Garner) Ferrell, and was also preceded in death by a son, James Franklin Dyer III; three brothers, Ernie Lee Ferrell, Tommy Ferrell and Jimmy Ferrell.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Dyer, of Albany; a sister, Alice Ferrell (Herman) Glass of Glasgow, Kentucky; a granddaughter, Sloan (Andrew) Byers; three grandsons, James Franklin IV (Megan) Dyer, William Cox and Christopher Cox; a great-grandchild, Wesleigh Dyer; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The funeral service will be conducted Thursday, May 17, 2018, at 11 a.m. (CST) in the chapel of Albany United Methodist Church with pastors Bobby Grant and Wayne Watts officiating. Burial will follow in the Albany Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Albany United Methodist Church would be appreciated. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of Arrangements. Online Condolences at www.campbell-new.com.