Buster and Harrison to wed

Franchesca Rose Buster and Eli Jesse Harrison will be united in marriage on June 9, 2018 at The Clark House, 1010 North Oak Street, Livingston, Tennessee. The ceremony will begin a 3:00 p.m. with reception to follow.

Fran is the daughter of Bill and Phyllis Buster and Anita Buster, granddaughter of Ruth Buster and the late Melvin Buster and the late Homer and Oleda Franklin. Eli is the son of Flint Harrison and Kathy Harrison.

Family and friends are invited.

